Cameco's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cameco CCJ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Cameco. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,038,930, and 10 are calls, amounting to $800,300.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $75.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 2022.73 with a total volume of 8,176.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.1 $23.05 $23.1 $55.00 $196.3K 666 1 CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $23.75 $21.9 $22.84 $50.00 $137.0K 27 0 CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $24.05 $21.6 $22.81 $50.00 $136.8K 64 60 CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.15 $3.9 $4.0 $73.00 $120.0K 10 25 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.1 $9.95 $10.05 $75.00 $117.5K 1.2K 383

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cameco, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Cameco

With a trading volume of 3,014,406, the price of CCJ is down by -1.42%, reaching $72.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cameco

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cameco, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.