This Is What Whales Are Betting On Reddit

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit RDDT revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $243,590, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,030,390.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $300.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Reddit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Reddit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $32.15 $30.8 $31.48 $180.00 $314.8K 1.4K 104 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $49.8 $48.4 $48.83 $180.00 $244.1K 314 0 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.5 $48.75 $50.5 $200.00 $101.0K 3.9K 0 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $42.35 $41.4 $41.4 $210.00 $82.8K 120 12 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $40.1 $39.3 $40.1 $230.00 $64.1K 21 5

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Reddit

With a volume of 2,350,167, the price of RDDT is down -8.22% at $209.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $206.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $210. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

