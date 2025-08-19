What the Options Market Tells Us About Dow

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dow DOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Dow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $676,310, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $476,705.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $40.0 for Dow during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dow's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Dow 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.15 $5.7 $5.9 $25.00 $353.4K 4.0K 602 DOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.77 $2.5 $2.76 $25.00 $276.0K 2.7K 1.0K DOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $25.00 $159.2K 3.7K 406 DOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.21 $2.21 $25.00 $78.4K 6.0K 25 DOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.46 $1.4 $1.42 $22.50 $71.0K 1.4K 703

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Dow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Dow

Currently trading with a volume of 6,807,987, the DOW's price is up by 1.55%, now at $23.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on Dow

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dow, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Dow with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $32. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Dow, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.