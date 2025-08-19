Behind the Scenes of Roblox's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Roblox RBLX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 60 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $991,527, and 44 are calls, amounting to $3,627,573.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $220.0 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.1 $5.8 $6.0 $145.00 $1.0M 917 1.7K RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.8 $5.92 $160.00 $296.0K 1.1K 524 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $78.0 $77.2 $77.49 $40.00 $232.4K 46 32 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.25 $3.32 $180.00 $166.0K 138 504 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.55 $13.25 $13.3 $100.00 $159.6K 260 121

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,850,494, the RBLX's price is down by -1.65%, now at $117.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $144.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $138. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Roblox with a target price of $170. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.