A Closer Look at Bilibili's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bilibili BILI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $240,510, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,098,699.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $32.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bilibili's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bilibili's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $23.0 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bilibili 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $25.00 $130.5K 123 0 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.45 $1.45 $1.45 $25.00 $81.7K 180 553 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $0.83 $0.75 $0.81 $27.50 $60.5K 10.3K 35 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.82 $1.92 $32.00 $60.1K 1.2K 0 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $29.00 $57.0K 6 100

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Bilibili's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,994,906, the BILI's price is down by -0.47%, now at $25.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bilibili

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

