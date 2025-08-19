Decoding TJX Companies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards TJX Companies TJX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TJX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for TJX Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $794,458, and 3 are calls, amounting to $151,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $140.0 for TJX Companies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TJX Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TJX Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

TJX Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.05 $2.87 $2.98 $134.00 $483.6K 21 63 TJX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.26 $2.01 $2.2 $120.00 $92.4K 1.7K 501 TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $2.83 $2.82 $2.82 $135.00 $73.3K 36 24 TJX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.9 $43.9 $44.9 $95.00 $71.8K 37 0 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.3 $16.1 $16.26 $125.00 $52.0K 394 0

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales come from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding TJX Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is TJX Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,310,292, the price of TJX is up 0.33% at $133.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on TJX Companies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $150.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TJX Companies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.