10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $42.8K 8.0K 3.6K ITUB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.00 $30.3K 1.3K 1.7K TPG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $62.50 $60.2K 0 1.1K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $13.00 $167.0K 2.2K 1.0K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $450.00 $99.2K 2.7K 703 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $625.00 $161.0K 579 156 ROOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $105.00 $46.9K 25 58 BULL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $22.00 $34.7K 50 50 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $320.00 $39.4K 314 10 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $700.00 $42.5K 0 6

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 8028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ITUB ITUB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1512 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 1383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPG TPG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 262 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 667 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.0K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 2281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.2K, with a price of $992.0 per contract. There were 2700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.0K, with a price of $1718.0 per contract. There were 579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROOT ROOT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL BULL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP AXP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 486 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $3950.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLK BLK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $42507.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.