10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $180.00 $55.0K 53.5K 172.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $155.00 $44.0K 3.9K 34.8K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $24.50 $98.7K 3.5K 16.7K CRCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $130.00 $32.6K 7.0K 13.4K BMNR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $50.00 $34.0K 4.8K 7.2K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.00 $70.8K 10.8K 3.6K AVGO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $295.00 $44.7K 507 2.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.00 $75.0K 14.6K 2.8K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.00 $60.0K 2.6K 2.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $440.00 $1.4 million 2.4K 2.5K

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 451 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 53533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 3968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2744 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 3532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL CRCL, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 7034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 472 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 10891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 14665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN SOUN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $579.0 per contract. There were 2487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

