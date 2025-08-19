Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Altria Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Altria Group MO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Altria Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $399,135, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $344,347.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $67.5 for Altria Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Altria Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Altria Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Altria Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.67 $2.6 $2.65 $65.00 $265.0K 2.1K 1.0K MO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $41.25 $40.75 $41.04 $25.00 $131.3K 5 32 MO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $36.0 $36.08 $30.00 $115.4K 115 0 MO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.47 $0.42 $0.42 $55.00 $42.0K 1.3K 1.0K MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.25 $6.1 $6.21 $60.00 $40.3K 13.8K 10

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations, and Helix Innovations. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria maintains the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the US with 42% annual share in 2024. Beyond its core business, it holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and a 41% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos. It also acquired vaping company Njoy Holdings in 2023 and operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category for the US.

In light of the recent options history for Altria Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Altria Group

With a volume of 1,989,279, the price of MO is up 0.05% at $66.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on Altria Group

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $61.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Altria Group with a target price of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Altria Group with a target price of $62. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Altria Group, maintaining a target price of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Altria Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.