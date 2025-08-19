Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $289,177, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $831,800.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $80.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.0 $23.6 $23.6 $60.00 $238.3K 681 62 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.69 $1.58 $1.69 $55.00 $137.3K 2.0K 165 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.8 $43.5 $44.8 $20.00 $134.4K 290 30 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.2 $11.33 $62.50 $90.6K 132 10 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.71 $1.7 $1.7 $55.00 $85.0K 2.0K 1.0K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs

With a volume of 2,672,618, the price of UPST is down -5.96% at $61.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Upstart Hldgs, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $70. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.