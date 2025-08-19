Looking At SoFi Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SoFi Technologies SOFI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 44 extraordinary options activities for SoFi Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $80,300, and 42 are calls, amounting to $3,118,734.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.95 $6.0 $20.00 $458.4K 58.1K 868 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.9 $11.95 $12.00 $358.5K 34.6K 318 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.15 $15.95 $16.1 $8.00 $239.8K 809 0 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $12.8 $12.75 $12.8 $12.00 $128.0K 751 131 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $25.00 $125.1K 52.4K 1.2K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 44,182,323, with SOFI's price down by -4.99%, positioned at $23.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.8.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoFi Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.