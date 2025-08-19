Spotlight on Workday: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Workday WDAY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $172,540, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $588,917.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $225.0 and $260.0 for Workday, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Workday stands at 482.43, with a total volume reaching 342.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Workday, situated within the strike price corridor from $225.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Workday Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $14.5 $13.3 $14.5 $225.00 $290.0K 284 0 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $10.4 $10.2 $10.4 $230.00 $208.0K 2.7K 209 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $9.0 $8.8 $8.8 $230.00 $88.0K 90 15 WDAY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $10.9 $10.2 $10.6 $232.50 $57.2K 11 54 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.5 $34.0 $35.1 $260.00 $35.1K 77 0

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

In light of the recent options history for Workday, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 932,683, the price of WDAY is down -0.41% at $230.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Workday

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $281.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

