Looking At AST SpaceMobile's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile ASTS revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $533,559, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,719,513.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $90.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.4 $29.6 $30.4 $20.00 $608.0K 6.5K 605 ASTS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $44.05 $44.0 $44.0 $80.00 $132.2K 622 30 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.6 $11.65 $11.85 $70.00 $130.3K 753 124 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.7 $17.0 $17.3 $50.00 $95.1K 9.9K 67 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.75 $4.6 $4.75 $50.00 $95.0K 2.0K 261

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,603,749, the ASTS's price is down by -1.1%, now at $47.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.45.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

