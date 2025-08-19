Looking At Centrus Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Centrus Energy.

Looking at options history for Centrus Energy LEU we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $723,547 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $410,953.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $200.0 for Centrus Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centrus Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centrus Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $29.2 $27.8 $28.74 $165.00 $172.1K 121 66 LEU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $25.3 $23.7 $24.59 $165.00 $147.0K 108 60 LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $27.2 $26.1 $26.7 $160.00 $112.1K 151 42 LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $24.5 $23.6 $24.05 $165.00 $57.7K 108 116 LEU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $24.5 $23.6 $24.05 $165.00 $57.7K 108 92

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Centrus Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 678,216, the LEU's price is down by -5.12%, now at $168.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Centrus Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $229.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Centrus Energy with a target price of $252. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Centrus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $164. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $285.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Centrus Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.