Decoding D.R. Horton's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D.R. Horton DHI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,925, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $436,560.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $190.0 for D.R. Horton over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in D.R. Horton's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to D.R. Horton's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $190.0 over the preceding 30 days.

D.R. Horton Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $24.2 $23.5 $23.88 $165.00 $71.6K 167 30 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.32 $175.00 $66.5K 1.1K 363 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $28.8 $27.6 $27.61 $145.00 $55.2K 352 0 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.0 $1.75 $2.0 $190.00 $40.1K 4 193 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $190.00 $40.0K 4 201

About D.R. Horton

With operations in 126 markets across 36 states D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in the United States. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Current Position of D.R. Horton

With a volume of 749,335, the price of DHI is up 0.78% at $166.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $162.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $187. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Underperform rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $117. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.