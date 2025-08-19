MP Materials Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $384,500 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $207,325.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $73.0 for MP Materials over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $73.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $71.00 $82.2K 989 305 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $27.0 $24.7 $24.6 $47.00 $73.8K 96 0 MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $73.00 $54.5K 627 1 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $75.00 $50.5K 2.4K 372 MP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $73.00 $48.0K 627 269

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MP Materials, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MP Materials

Currently trading with a volume of 1,407,802, the MP's price is down by -3.15%, now at $69.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $68.75.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $69. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $64. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on MP Materials with a target price of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.