Credo Technology Group Unusual Options Activity For August 18

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Credo Technology Group. Our analysis of options history for Credo Technology Group CRDO revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $457,149, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,309,102.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $180.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Credo Technology Group stands at 406.38, with a total volume reaching 1,674.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Credo Technology Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.5 $14.6 $15.0 $115.00 $300.0K 481 272 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $56.0 $53.0 $54.06 $65.00 $135.2K 26 25 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.1 $10.23 $175.00 $128.4K 1.8K 199 CRDO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $9.2 $8.8 $9.02 $130.00 $113.2K 863 206 CRDO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $41.7 $41.4 $41.4 $125.00 $103.5K 37 34

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Credo Technology Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Credo Technology Group

With a trading volume of 2,529,061, the price of CRDO is down by -0.38%, reaching $116.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Credo Technology Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.