Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OPEN

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Opendoor Technologies OPEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OPEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 56 options trades for Opendoor Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,870, and 55, calls, for a total amount of $2,997,505.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $9.0 for Opendoor Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Opendoor Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Opendoor Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.0 to $9.0 in the last 30 days.

Opendoor Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $1.45 $1.43 $1.43 $2.50 $272.8K 24.7K 12.3K OPEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.92 $0.87 $0.92 $4.00 $138.0K 1.6K 7.9K OPEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.03 $2.0 $2.02 $2.00 $119.5K 37.7K 1.2K OPEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.38 $2.25 $2.38 $3.00 $118.7K 19.9K 2.1K OPEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.28 $1.26 $1.26 $2.50 $106.4K 27.5K 4.2K

About Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc is an end-to-end real estate platform enabling customers to sell and buy a home online. Its product offerings include Sell to Opendoor, its core product where sellers sell their homes directly to the company, and it resells those homes to buyers; List with Opendoor, for customers to list their homes with a partner agent; and Opendoor Marketplace, a capital light marketplace offering that connects home sellers with both institutional and retail buyers. In addition to these products, the company also offers its customers integrated title insurance and escrow services through its subsidiaries. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its core product offering, where it acquires homes directly from sellers and resells those homes to buyers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Opendoor Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Opendoor Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 385,757,342, the OPEN's price is up by 20.62%, now at $3.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Opendoor Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1.07.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Opendoor Technologies, targeting a price of $1. * An analyst from Zelman & Assoc downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $1. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $0. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $1.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Opendoor Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.