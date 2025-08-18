TJX Companies Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TJX Companies TJX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TJX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for TJX Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,100, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $520,689.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $145.0 for TJX Companies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TJX Companies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TJX Companies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

TJX Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.1 $120.00 $141.0K 751 103 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.13 $135.00 $83.1K 2.8K 604 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.45 $7.3 $7.3 $128.00 $73.0K 0 100 TJX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.17 $135.00 $41.7K 2.8K 224 TJX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.18 $135.00 $41.7K 2.8K 124

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales come from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

In light of the recent options history for TJX Companies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of TJX Companies

With a trading volume of 2,481,802, the price of TJX is up by 0.36%, reaching $133.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About TJX Companies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $150.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for TJX Companies, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for TJX Companies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.