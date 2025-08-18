A Closer Look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $274,725, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,087,509.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $360.0 to $540.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $360.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.8 $60.7 $60.8 $450.00 $316.1K 246 52 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.6 $13.5 $13.6 $495.00 $247.5K 0 199 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.6 $12.9 $16.1 $360.00 $201.2K 223 125 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $27.7 $27.6 $27.6 $540.00 $138.0K 18 60 TMO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $44.5 $43.4 $43.79 $460.00 $87.9K 2.6K 1

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Thermo Fisher Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,033,071, the price of TMO is down by 0.0%, reaching $489.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $531.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $535. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, maintaining a target price of $565. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $490. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, maintaining a target price of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $567.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.