This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB MDB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $339,440, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,458,242.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $480.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $20.0 $17.4 $20.0 $205.00 $200.0K 260 1 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $39.75 $39.35 $39.66 $200.00 $177.7K 488 98 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $39.75 $39.35 $39.68 $200.00 $162.0K 488 21 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $102.15 $100.85 $102.15 $330.00 $102.1K 0 10 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $90.05 $85.5 $90.0 $200.00 $90.0K 65 10

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,769,944, with MDB's price up by 2.4%, positioned at $223.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $315.0.

* An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $405. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $280.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.