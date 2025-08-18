IBM Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM IBM revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $208,304, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,124,075.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $300.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 664.19, with a total volume reaching 3,720.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $39.05 $37.7 $38.5 $230.00 $261.8K 210 99 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $70.45 $69.65 $70.45 $170.00 $162.0K 0 23 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $18.25 $17.95 $17.95 $250.00 $157.9K 7 88 IBM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.5 $33.25 $33.35 $215.00 $66.7K 58 20 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $3.0 $2.05 $2.72 $240.00 $54.4K 735 0

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IBM, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,589,378, with IBM's price down by -0.1%, positioned at $239.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on IBM

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $266.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on IBM with a target price of $290. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $310.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.