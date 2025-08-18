A Closer Look at Walmart's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart WMT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,814,038, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,153,964.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $115.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.35 $95.00 $957.0K 1.3K 1 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $102.00 $352.0K 1.4K 1.1K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.0 $19.85 $20.0 $90.00 $160.0K 1.2K 81 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $13.65 $13.35 $13.65 $100.00 $136.5K 378 100 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.55 $100.00 $131.0K 2.6K 224

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,038,653, the price of WMT is up 0.5% at $100.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walmart, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.