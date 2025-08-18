PayPal Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $1,197,899, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,580,319.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $97.5 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $97.5, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.2 $10.0 $10.15 $75.00 $659.7K 3.1K 650 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.25 $6.34 $70.00 $634.0K 9.4K 1.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.85 $1.82 $1.85 $62.50 $185.1K 1.8K 2.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.72 $1.68 $1.68 $80.00 $96.3K 1.3K 602 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.2 $11.0 $11.2 $75.00 $87.3K 237 83

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings

Trading volume stands at 4,249,876, with PYPL's price up by 0.1%, positioned at $69.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $96. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

