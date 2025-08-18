10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $45.00 $35.2K 501 2.4K NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $35.7K 5.2K 1.2K UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $400.00 $67.9K 8.1K 1.1K ABCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $28.3K 9.4K 357 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $59.8K 4.0K 158 ALGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $140.00 $49.3K 298 133 JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $170.00 $118.0K 10.8K 126 ALC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $105.00 $39.8K 39 54 WGS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $62.3K 551 33 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $100.00 $30.9K 44 23

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 515 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 5224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 8133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABCL ABCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 9445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM TEM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 4071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN ALGN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $932.0 per contract. There were 298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 10807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALC ALC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WGS WGS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD GILD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 304 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $2380.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

