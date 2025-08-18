10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $80.00 $93.2K 6.4K 14.9K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $115.00 $26.4K 3.2K 2.7K FLG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $13.00 $252.5K 0 2.5K XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $529.5K 1.8K 1.5K OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.00 $120.0K 1.1K 1.5K ICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $190.00 $32.0K 577 919 DAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $210.00 $191.9K 54 641 TROW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $105.00 $99.0K 96 415 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $27.9K 3.2K 257 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $225.00 $39.9K 48 178

• For WFC WFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.2K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 6478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 3232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLG FLG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 270 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.5K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ XYZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $529.5K, with a price of $353.0 per contract. There were 1856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICE ICE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAVE DAVE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.9K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TROW TROW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $3490.0 per contract. There were 3214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF COF, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $403.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

