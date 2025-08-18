10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $182.50 $211.7K 69.1K 118.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $170.00 $25.8K 12.8K 47.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $232.50 $97.8K 12.4K 28.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $172.50 $25.4K 4.1K 13.7K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $32.7K 40.0K 5.7K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $16.00 $33.0K 16.2K 4.8K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $390.00 $114.1K 4.3K 3.9K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $12.00 $38.0K 4.6K 3.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.00 $39.7K 29.1K 2.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $125.00 $29.5K 2.8K 2.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 957 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.7K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 69160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 12887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.8K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 12407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 4180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $327.0 per contract. There were 40015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 16280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 591 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.1K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 4304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 432 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 4635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 427 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 29156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 2827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.