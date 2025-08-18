This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amer Sports

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amer Sports AS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Amer Sports. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,625, and 8 are calls, amounting to $802,314.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $42.5 for Amer Sports during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amer Sports's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amer Sports's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.5 to $42.5, over the past month.

Amer Sports Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $5.7 $5.8 $32.50 $224.4K 10 797 AS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $32.50 $178.2K 10 435 AS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.4 $4.0 $4.0 $35.00 $118.8K 1.0K 347 AS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.45 $2.2 $2.42 $40.00 $116.1K 5.2K 211 AS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $32.50 $75.9K 10 2

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $5.2 billion in 2024. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2024, the firm generates 36% of its revenue from the Americas, 29% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 25% from China, and 10% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amer Sports, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Amer Sports

Currently trading with a volume of 2,389,633, the AS's price is down by -2.76%, now at $37.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Amer Sports

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amer Sports, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Amer Sports, maintaining a target price of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amer Sports with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.