This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH revealed 92 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $568,544, and 86 were calls, valued at $8,202,429.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $600.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.35 $8.65 $9.15 $550.00 $323.2K 5.6K 2.3K UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.5 $18.5 $350.00 $301.5K 12.2K 952 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.5 $6.2 $6.15 $600.00 $281.5K 18.5K 3.3K UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.15 $11.95 $11.95 $280.00 $260.5K 2.0K 516 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $37.7 $36.45 $37.0 $290.00 $148.0K 1.8K 255

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

With a trading volume of 17,432,061, the price of UNH is up by 3.94%, reaching $315.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $300.6.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $286. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $310. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $317.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.