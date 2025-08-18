SoFi Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SoFi Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $98,650, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,012,475.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Technologies stands at 17550.29, with a total volume reaching 8,477.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $20.00 $146.1K 58.7K 987 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.55 $11.45 $11.4 $15.00 $114.0K 32.2K 205 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $1.63 $1.62 $1.62 $23.00 $81.0K 2.2K 1.1K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $1.61 $1.6 $1.6 $23.00 $80.0K 2.2K 639 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.28 $2.25 $2.25 $24.00 $56.2K 1.2K 457

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a trading volume of 13,349,359, the price of SOFI is down by -0.32%, reaching $23.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $14. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.