Smart Money Is Betting Big In GEV Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova GEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $445,200, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $508,270.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $1000.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $12.8 $11.0 $12.04 $625.00 $240.8K 166 201 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $8.7 $7.6 $8.0 $615.00 $160.0K 140 211 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $87.0 $83.7 $85.2 $540.00 $127.8K 18 15 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $47.0 $44.8 $46.0 $1000.00 $92.0K 9 0 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $426.0 $422.0 $426.0 $200.00 $85.2K 98 0

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Vernova, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of GE Vernova

Currently trading with a volume of 215,561, the GEV's price is down by -0.08%, now at $621.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $702.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $697. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $715. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $675. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $736. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $690.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.