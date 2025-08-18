Spotlight on JD.com: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,300, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $325,920.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $29.0 and $50.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 4276.67 with a total volume of 1,874.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $29.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $35.00 $91.5K 2.1K 400 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $35.00 $64.0K 2.1K 200 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.1 $18.05 $18.1 $50.00 $54.3K 205 0 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.45 $5.25 $5.45 $35.00 $39.2K 5.2K 0 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $35.00 $37.5K 2.1K 400

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JD.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of JD.com

With a volume of 1,976,020, the price of JD is up 0.91% at $31.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

Expert Opinions on JD.com

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $44.5.

* An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $47.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.