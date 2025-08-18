Smart Money Is Betting Big In Goldman Sachs Group Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Goldman Sachs Group. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $58,852, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,128,010.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $775.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $450.0 to $775.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $287.7 $283.05 $285.43 $450.00 $285.4K 98 0 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $269.5 $264.0 $266.7 $470.00 $266.7K 46 10 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $237.15 $233.0 $235.05 $500.00 $117.5K 561 5 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $116.0 $115.05 $116.0 $700.00 $104.4K 342 14 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $200.05 $195.3 $197.7 $540.00 $98.8K 944 0

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Goldman Sachs Group's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 76,987, the GS's price is down by -0.22%, now at $729.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $700.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.