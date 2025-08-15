Roku Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,390 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $491,227.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $115.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.85 $12.5 $12.5 $80.00 $62.5K 1.1K 107 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.6 $12.1 $12.45 $95.00 $49.9K 149 0 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $16.1 $15.9 $16.1 $75.00 $48.3K 40 30 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $3.8 $3.65 $3.75 $91.00 $37.5K 27 391 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $115.00 $36.4K 1.5K 101

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Roku

Trading volume stands at 2,446,389, with ROKU's price up by 3.56%, positioned at $90.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Roku

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.2.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Roku, maintaining a target price of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Roku, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

