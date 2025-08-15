Smart Money Is Betting Big In QuantumScape Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards QuantumScape QS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for QuantumScape. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $110,870, and 15 are calls, amounting to $851,693.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $15.0 for QuantumScape over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for QuantumScape's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across QuantumScape's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

QuantumScape Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.7 $5.5 $5.5 $5.00 $110.0K 12.6K 994 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.25 $5.2 $5.22 $5.00 $105.4K 12.6K 585 QS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.25 $5.15 $5.2 $5.00 $104.0K 12.6K 382 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $5.00 $81.0K 4.5K 207 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.25 $1.22 $1.22 $10.00 $70.1K 3.5K 1.0K

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corp is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles and other applications. The company's solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to offer greater energy density, faster charging, and enhanced safety. Its battery cells have none of the host materials used in conventional anodes.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding QuantumScape, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of QuantumScape

With a volume of 11,012,696, the price of QS is up 0.39% at $9.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On QuantumScape

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on QuantumScape with a target price of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.