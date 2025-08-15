Behind the Scenes of Generac Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $114,999 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $871,086.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $202.5 for Generac Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Generac Hldgs stands at 364.23, with a total volume reaching 8,487.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Generac Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $202.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $39.5 $37.7 $38.2 $160.00 $191.0K 872 71 GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $202.50 $80.9K 30 1.3K GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $3.0 $2.95 $2.95 $202.50 $72.8K 30 492 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $200.00 $61.8K 918 102 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $3.7 $2.75 $3.7 $202.50 $58.4K 30 1.7K

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Generac Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Generac Hldgs

With a trading volume of 402,477, the price of GNRC is up by 1.36%, reaching $201.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Generac Hldgs, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $68. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Neutral rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Generac Hldgs, targeting a price of $144.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Generac Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.