Spotlight on ConocoPhillips: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ConocoPhillips COP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for ConocoPhillips. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $135,862, and 7 are calls, amounting to $318,302.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $100.0 for ConocoPhillips over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ConocoPhillips options trades today is 2829.11 with a total volume of 2,052.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ConocoPhillips's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.58 $1.36 $1.36 $100.00 $105.6K 16.9K 787 COP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.3 $7.35 $97.50 $81.5K 1.2K 124 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.46 $2.39 $2.39 $97.50 $50.4K 4.2K 380 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $95.00 $41.2K 1.2K 214 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.2 $7.95 $8.05 $100.00 $40.2K 672 50

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ConocoPhillips, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,344,226, the price of COP is up 0.63% at $96.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on ConocoPhillips

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $117.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $113. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $117. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $123.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ConocoPhillips options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.