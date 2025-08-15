10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.00 $50.8K 15.0K 10.2K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $44.00 $25.0K 3.6K 4.2K VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $49.9K 2.9K 584 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $104.00 $32.0K 89 313 HWM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $175.00 $447.0K 153 300 BWXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $185.00 $25.5K 330 173 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $200.00 $34.9K 34 129 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $40.00 $65.6K 55 123 QXO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $26.00 $64.0K 0 110 NNE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.00 $29.5K 160 50

• For RUN RUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 15096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 2931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HWM HWM, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $447.0K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BWXT BWXT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC GNRC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE BE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QXO QXO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 189 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNE NNE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

