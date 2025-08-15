Decoding Oklo's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oklo OKLO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 9% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $120,512, and 18 are calls, amounting to $987,778.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $115.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 5736.29 with a total volume of 10,764.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.1 $4.8 $5.1 $115.00 $127.4K 298 791 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $28.95 $28.0 $28.4 $70.00 $113.6K 1.0K 43 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.2 $4.95 $5.12 $115.00 $103.8K 298 541 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $30.5 $29.8 $30.5 $40.00 $76.2K 1 1 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $21.8 $21.8 $21.8 $65.00 $65.4K 221 0

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo

With a volume of 4,988,550, the price of OKLO is up 1.13% at $74.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $79.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Oklo with a target price of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Oklo with a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Oklo, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.