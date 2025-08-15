Behind the Scenes of Robinhood Markets's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets HOOD we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $411,802 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $965,856.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $27.0 $26.9 $27.0 $170.00 $162.0K 4.2K 703 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.35 $6.15 $6.35 $125.00 $127.8K 4.4K 13 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.2 $113.00 $112.3K 181 0 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.61 $1.5 $1.5 $111.00 $82.5K 5.7K 2.9K HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.7 $9.85 $10.7 $110.00 $78.1K 2.0K 0

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Robinhood Markets

With a volume of 13,515,303, the price of HOOD is up 1.06% at $111.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $106. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

