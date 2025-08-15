Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Reddit

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Reddit RDDT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RDDT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Reddit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $376,230, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,205,063.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $136.0 and $350.0 for Reddit, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Reddit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Reddit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $136.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

Reddit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.05 $28.0 $28.0 $260.00 $280.0K 996 12 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $42.1 $40.85 $42.1 $200.00 $210.5K 1.6K 1 RDDT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $41.5 $40.0 $40.04 $280.00 $100.0K 95 16 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.0 $4.55 $5.0 $250.00 $100.0K 5.7K 1 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $95.55 $93.55 $93.55 $147.00 $93.5K 98 0

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

In light of the recent options history for Reddit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Reddit

With a trading volume of 678,497, the price of RDDT is down by -2.24%, reaching $238.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $194.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Reddit with a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $225. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.