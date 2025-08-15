Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MP Materials

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MP Materials MP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for MP Materials. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $125,120, and 9 are calls, amounting to $339,820.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $90.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MP Materials options trades today is 1772.3 with a total volume of 1,887.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MP Materials's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

MP Materials 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $42.7 $41.8 $42.7 $35.00 $76.8K 1.9K 0 MP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $54.9 $52.6 $53.7 $25.00 $53.7K 554 0 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.4 $80.00 $35.0K 2.6K 58 MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.55 $2.15 $2.32 $76.00 $34.8K 767 827 MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.4 $2.15 $2.27 $76.00 $34.0K 767 376

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MP Materials, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,445,601, the MP's price is down by -2.98%, now at $74.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on MP Materials

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $77. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $69. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $64. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $69. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.