Oscar Health Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 9 options trades for Oscar Health OSCR summing a total amount of $268,474.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 98,151.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $35.0 for Oscar Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oscar Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oscar Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $16.00 $53.8K 7.7K 0 OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.5 $2.45 $2.45 $15.00 $44.3K 3.1K 181 OSCR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $15.00 $36.4K 15.3K 50 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.15 $0.1 $0.1 $16.00 $29.9K 9.7K 4.4K OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.65 $1.73 $16.00 $29.6K 2.2K 101

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oscar Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Oscar Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,422,374, the price of OSCR is up 5.99% at $15.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oscar Health

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $14. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Oscar Health, maintaining a target price of $11. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Oscar Health with a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oscar Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.