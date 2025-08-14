Pinterest's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,605 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,103,308.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.0 to $38.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Pinterest's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Pinterest's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.0 to $38.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Pinterest Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.05 $8.9 $9.05 $27.00 $452.5K 2.4K 1.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.0 $8.9 $8.9 $27.00 $445.0K 2.4K 94 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.81 $0.8 $0.81 $38.00 $120.6K 7.0K 1.4K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.8 $9.55 $9.75 $28.00 $48.7K 53 50 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.4 $5.25 $5.35 $38.00 $42.8K 208 100

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pinterest, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Pinterest

With a trading volume of 7,547,417, the price of PINS is up by 1.3%, reaching $36.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

