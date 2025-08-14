Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MP Materials

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MP Materials MP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 54 extraordinary options activities for MP Materials. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $433,044, and 43 are calls, amounting to $2,909,666.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $26.0 to $120.0 for MP Materials over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $20.6 $19.5 $20.0 $60.00 $240.0K 1.8K 12 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.0 $40.0 $42.0 $40.00 $168.0K 2.2K 0 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $32.6 $29.6 $30.2 $50.00 $151.7K 190 50 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $42.0 $41.5 $41.5 $35.00 $124.5K 1.9K 10 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $21.3 $20.8 $21.16 $70.00 $106.2K 844 622

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 8,634,739, the price of MP is down by -0.6%, reaching $74.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $77. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $69. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MP Materials, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.