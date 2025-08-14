Decoding Dutch Bros's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dutch Bros BROS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BROS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Dutch Bros.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $314,880.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $27.5 and $70.0 for Dutch Bros, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dutch Bros's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dutch Bros's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.5 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dutch Bros 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.6 $37.2 $37.5 $27.50 $93.7K 190 0 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.6 $10.3 $10.42 $65.00 $52.1K 128 51 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.1 $16.9 $17.1 $50.00 $42.7K 419 55 BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.1 $16.8 $16.8 $50.00 $42.0K 419 10 BROS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.1 $16.8 $16.94 $50.00 $33.8K 419 55

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dutch Bros, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dutch Bros's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,567,175, the price of BROS is down by -1.57%, reaching $66.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dutch Bros

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Dutch Bros with a target price of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dutch Bros, targeting a price of $84. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Dutch Bros with a target price of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dutch Bros, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.