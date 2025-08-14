Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KTOS

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kratos Defense & Security KTOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KTOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Kratos Defense & Security.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,160, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,381,770.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $100.0 for Kratos Defense & Security during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kratos Defense & Security's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kratos Defense & Security's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Kratos Defense & Security 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $26.8 $26.6 $26.6 $50.00 $266.0K 125 101 KTOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $25.5 $23.9 $25.25 $50.00 $151.5K 125 202 KTOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.6 $11.8 $72.50 $118.0K 260 214 KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $25.4 $25.0 $25.0 $50.00 $100.0K 125 142 KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.5 $62.00 $95.0K 447 0

About Kratos Defense & Security

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. The company has two segments; The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment is comprised of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including its microwave electronic products, space, training, and cybersecurity, C5ISR/modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services operating segments and The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control, and communications system businesses. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Kratos Defense & Security, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Kratos Defense & Security

Currently trading with a volume of 3,159,726, the KTOS's price is up by 1.44%, now at $69.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $72.2.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Kratos Defense & Security, maintaining a target price of $72. * Showing optimism, an analyst from BTIG upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Kratos Defense & Security with a target price of $65. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $74. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Kratos Defense & Security, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Kratos Defense & Security, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.