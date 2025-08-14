Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Sweetgreen

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sweetgreen SG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Sweetgreen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,600, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $452,352.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $30.0 for Sweetgreen over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sweetgreen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sweetgreen's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Sweetgreen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $0.95 $0.8 $0.85 $30.00 $136.5K 3.8K 807 SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.85 $10.00 $129.5K 856 2.0K SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $12.00 $77.0K 485 339 SG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $11.00 $48.6K 750 164 SG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.85 $10.00 $31.7K 856 564

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Present Market Standing of Sweetgreen

With a volume of 4,623,795, the price of SG is down -1.66% at $9.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sweetgreen

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sweetgreen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.