Spotlight on IonQ: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IonQ IONQ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $934,337, and 15 are calls, amounting to $846,247.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $49.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IonQ options trades today is 1574.29 with a total volume of 13,427.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IonQ's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $49.0 over the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.25 $8.25 $39.00 $165.0K 295 205 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.45 $8.1 $8.2 $40.00 $163.9K 3.2K 37 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.05 $2.87 $2.92 $33.00 $146.5K 728 1 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $33.00 $134.0K 109 7 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.04 $2.04 $2.04 $30.00 $107.5K 842 531

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

IonQ's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 11,356,281, with IONQ's price down by -3.81%, positioned at $39.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $70.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.