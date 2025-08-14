10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $29.0K 4.3K 4.4K BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $130.00 $185.4K 2.2K 578 CAH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $145.00 $25.1K 22 468 ARCT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $17.50 $35.0K 2.9K 441 XRAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $40.0K 1.4K 400 INSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $145.00 $27.1K 26 240 UHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $165.00 $41.2K 452 200 AQST CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.50 $31.5K 872 151 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $26.0K 587 130 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $300.00 $33.3K 239 6

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 4388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIIB BIIB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 519 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.4K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 2225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAH CAH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARCT ARCT, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XRAY XRAY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSM INSM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 187 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UHS UHS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AQST AQST, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VEEV VEEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELV ELV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

